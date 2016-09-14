LETTER: Reparations for crime can serve rehabilitation

One idea discussed was the 15-year sentence given to a young man, Matthew William Gust, for intentionally causing damage to a building, which can be repaired (compared to a sentence of only 20 years for the man who took the life of Jacob Wetterling).

Reading about the 15-year sentence for setting fire to a minority-owned building and business brings my thoughts to another building that was owned by a minority group and was intentionally damaged.

A few years ago, three young area men destroyed a barn that was being built by the Amish near Fertile, Minn. I'm wondering what the consequences were for the three young men who destroyed that barn?

And if their punishment was less than that ordered for Gust, then I'm wondering how the two situations are different in the eyes of the law.

After the barn destruction (and before the criminals were apprehended), an Amish man being interviewed by WDAZ-TV Channel 8 indicated that the Amish would like to have the person responsible for damage come to work alongside of them. It seems the Amish wanted to help to instill positive character in the culprit while getting some reparation from him.

This struck me as seeming so thoughtful on the part of the Amish. I wonder if their suggestion was carried out. And I wonder if Gust will give any direct reparation to the owners of The Juba Cafe.

Joyce Ann Wicklund

Grand Forks