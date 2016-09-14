LETTER: Sales tax takes heavy toll on poor

First, we have to examine the past to gauge our trust level. The last major tax initiative was the Alerus tax. Under the able leadership of former Mayors Mike Polovitz and Pat Owens and former Council President Doug Carpenter, the public twice voted approval of the Alerus.

The public was promised, "While the bonds will be issued for 30 years, they should be paid off in 20 years," according to Grand Forks' then-finance-director, John Schmisek.

While the intent and promise was to use the surplus to pay off the bonds early, that is not how the ballot language read. During this period, the council had advocates for the middle class such as Tom Hagness, Ann Sande, Beth Bouley, Bob Brooks, Sam Martinson and others.

In 2005, the City Council continued quietly using the surplus for Alerus updates and improvements. While these were needed, that was not the promise. By 2029, this surplus will be about $86 million.

Those advocating yes on fall ballot issues make strange bedfellows. Council Member Bret Weber speaks in favor of a regressive tax. The capable CEO of our local chamber is tasked with convincing local members that increasing the costs of their products vs. internet competitors is good.

Based on economic research, a 7.5 percent sales tax is the same as a 5.63 percent income tax on the poor—and a 1.25 percent income tax on the wealthy.

I can imagine Weber channeling Marie Antoinette if asked, "How will the poor and UND students cope with a tax rate 450 percent higher than that of the wealthy?" Weber's answer: Let them ride bikes—year 'round.

C.T. Marhula

Grand Forks