LETTER: Bottom line on oil: 'Keep it in the ground"

Responding to James Cron's letter, "So oil by truck and train is better? Who knew?" (Page A4, Sept. 8):

What I would like to see is less oil moving through the country, period—by truck, by rail or by pipeline.

Building one less pipeline is a good starting place.

Oil-train and tanker-truck explosions grab attention. But I wonder (I have no data, only a hunch) if the number of pipeline spills and their cumulative damage doesn't surpass that of the dramatic fireballs in the other accidents.

The pipeline industry asserts that pipelines can be built and operated safely. Maybe—but then, why don't they do it? Their record certainly refutes their claim.

Moreover, petroleum production will increase as long as we create new routes for its transport. We must "keep it in the ground." This isn't a pipedream, it's a survival imperative. There are ways to do it that benefit nearly every state economically, including fossil-fuel-producing and fossil-fuel-dependent states.

Twentieth century America was built on fossil fuels. But in the 21st century, we need a new energy system that protects public health and the environment and stops making climate change worse.

Carol Steinhart

Madison, Wis.