LETTER: Why media credibility is in the tank

The bedrock principles of objectivity and integrity within print and electronic news media are diminishing.

Not all news sources subscribe to that growing trend. However, the evidence as shown by the daily words and actions of a majority within journalism is both staggering and in full view.

Less-than-objective journalism is nothing new. But what is new is the quantity and ferocity of prejudicially framed news.

Often fueled by a fierce determination to advance an agenda, persuade or keep targeted candidates out of public office, objective news coverage is succumbing to "subjective" journalism. It's becoming the norm.

Standards of neutrality and intellectual discipline have been abandoned in the race to see who can be the loudest, the shrillest and the most irresponsible.

Twitter, Google, Yahoo and Instagram have joined cable news and "mainstream" media outlets in their relentless efforts to impact news and achieve influence with the American electorate. "Breaking news" too often is created through speculation, insinuation or hypotheticals, or is generated by reporters, program hosts or political operatives disguised as analysts.

Smearability by media appears to hinge on an individual's political affiliation and his or her usefulness in perpetuating preferred, pre-meditated storylines.

One example of many: the New York Times has given itself permission to violate any semblance of evenhandedness in its news coverage, as well as its opinion pages, for the good of the nation. That attitude is a classic example of motive consequentialism, where "the end justifies the means." Situational ethics also may explain why habitual lying has become acceptable behavior by current and former "public servants" within the people's government.

The erosion of objective journalism and the growth of political advocacy by news sources through the media's work are key factors as to why news media's credibility remains anchored in low tide. Doubtful? Check the latest polling numbers from Rasmussen.

R.J. Ogaard

Crookston