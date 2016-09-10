LETTER: Trump's plans boast neither depth nor substance

Oil slicks are pretty. They glisten and curl, following the currents in the water. But they aren't very deep, no more than a few thousandths of an inch.

Sometimes they go away quickly, sometimes it takes a real effort to contain them to prevent serious pollution. Although they do a good job of controlling mosquitoes, they also harm a lot of other residents living in the water.

I believe Donald Trump's comments, plans and programs are similar to an oil slick. They sound good, but they have no depth.

I urge Herald readers to not be confused by the plans' attractive appearance because those plans will change with next breeze or rain.

Bruce Brooks

Minot