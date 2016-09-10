LETTER: Move pipeline forward 'without delay'

It's no surprise that North Dakota has a shortage of infrastructure needed to move the oil produced in the Bakken region of our state to markets throughout the United States. Despite the production success that has boosted our economy in recent years, we still severely lack the means to safely transport the product in the most efficient way.

Pipelines such as the Dakota Access will help to bridge that gap. Additionally, by building pipelines, we will remove some of the burden from our road and rail network, which require more maintenance and more money to operate and impact more people directly.

Who hasn't had to wait at a railroad crossing as seemingly endless tank cars roll by?

Pipelines also provide a measure of safety that is unmatched by other methods of transportation. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation and multiple studies, they are the safest means of moving oil across the country.

Modern pipelines such as the Dakota Access are built with multiple safeguards in place, including round-the-clock monitoring, overflights, remote shutoffs, pressure and temperature sensors and cutting-edge construction techniques including X-ray weld inspection. It's anything but a run-of-the-mill pipe in the ground.

As the North Dakota Public Service Commission determined, we need this infrastructure. The project should move forward without delay.

Paul Diebert

Minot