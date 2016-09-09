LETTER: Two crimes, no comparison - except in sentencing

After learning of Jacob's abduction almost three decades ago, we prayed for him and his family many times, hoping for a miracle.

What happened to Jacob is a parent's worst nightmare with a horrendous ending. I hope many will be praying for the Wetterling family during this terrible time as they relive the grief all over again.

But I was shocked to read that the pervert who committed such a heinous crime against a young boy will serve only 20 years in prison. Even more shocking was the story at the bottom of the same page, which announced the sentencing of the young man who firebombed the Juba coffee house last year. He received 15 years in prison.

The willful destruction of private property is a serious offense and should be punished, but how is it that a man who molests and murders an innocent boy deserves only five more years in prison that someone who ruins a store?

A store can be rebuilt and replaced. But what can be given to Jacob's parents to compensate them for the loss of their son?

It seems we have lost our sense of justice and fairness in ensuring that the punishment fits the crime.

David Waterman

Grand Forks