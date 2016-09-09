In calling up the National Guard for non-law enforcement function to relieve law enforcement to do that job, North Dakota's governor has made the right move.

Protests have grown beyond local North Dakotans making their point. Radicals from across the country have flocked to our state (no doubt by using fossil fuels) and made the protests an unpeaceful effort to force their agenda onto our state's people and economy.

They are the same people who oppose the way we farm, power our homes and live our lives.

Unfortunately, there's not much we can do to get the true story out beyond our borders. The national media has gone along with the lies put out by the protesters. The reporters don't talk about protesters breaking down fences, attacking workers and threatening local law enforcement.

We can, though, stand up for the job that our law enforcement officers and leaders have done. Morton County's sheriff and commissioners have been stellar. Our governor has done well in supporting their efforts and maybe should have called the Guard earlier.

All have remained calm and respectful of the rights of protesters.

Laws exist for law-abiding people to both follow and to benefit from. The pipeline company followed the law and is entitled to police protection against protesters' threats and violence.

On the flip side, it is time that protests become peaceful again. The protesters can choose to do so on their own.

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault should stand up and call for protesters to return to peaceful camps. That's the right thing to do.

Dan Florhaug

Fargo, N.D.