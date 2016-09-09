LETTER: Count on Hoeven to promote opportunity for all

I was disappointed to see Senate candidate Eliot Glassheim's column attacking Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D. ("North Dakota's senator can do more for families," Page A4, Sept. 7).

As a legislator, Glassheim had a reputation for thoughtfulness, congeniality and independence that was respected by people across the political spectrum. But now as a statewide candidate, Glassheim has bought into Hillary Clinton's tax, spend and regulate agenda and is hurling false and negative attacks against his opponent.

As a woman who has worked directly for Hoeven, I can say firsthand that Hoeven is interested in seeing everyone succeed. As governor and now our senator, Hoeven works every day to help create jobs and opportunity for the people of North Dakota. Good-paying jobs are the key to growing our state, building our economy and ensuring that our young people can stay here to raise their families.

It isn't government programs or regulations that ensure that everyone can succeed. It is the right opportunities to grow a career or start a business, and that has been Hoeven's passion since before he held elective office.

Regarding Social Security and Medicare, the quickest way to boost these programs is to bring more Americans back into the workforce. Under the Obama administration, workforce participation has dropped to 62 percent, and nearly ninety-five million people are not currently working.

Getting these people back into good-paying jobs will bring more revenue into the system without raising taxes or reducing benefits.

While Glassheim believes higher taxes or regulations can solve every problem, the real solutions are providing opportunities for our people.

Roz Leighton

Mandan, N.D.