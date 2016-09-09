LETTER: Plan for Devils Lake overflow needs revision

In August, the U.S. Geological Survey indicated that the elevation of Devils Lake was about 1450.1 feet above mean sea level. That's down about 4 feet from the lake's modern high of 1454.4 feet four years ago.

There are two forces at work. Both East Bay and West Bay pumps are operating at about 300 cubic feet per second, taking water off the lake.

Meanwhile, Edmore, Starkweather and other North Dakota coulees are dumping more than 600 cfs into the lake. So the lake could rise.

Devils Lake could rise and overflow. Not soon, but ...

The Army Corps of Engineers' operating plan for the Tolna Coulee Control Structure, which was built like a dam in 2012, calls for removing stop logs if the lake rises to 1458 feet. Erosion of the coulee could follow.

As the coulee erodes, more logs are to be removed, which means the lake's elevation would fall. Devils Lake could fall to an elevation of 1446 feet.

The Corps falsely claims the Tolna Coulee eroded during past overflows. That's not the problem; the problem is that the Corps' op plan forbids stop logs from being replaced. Get it? Results?

The Tolna Coulee would be a pass through. Without controls.

All of the water flowing into Devils Lake above the elevation of the control structure will flow on into the Sheyenne River, without controls.

That water would flow at a rate of 3,000 cfs or more, according to Corps data. Or as much as 600,000 acre-feet per year, affecting the Sheyenne and Red rivers all the way into Canada.

If Devils Lake rises to overflow elevation, the Tolna Coulee Control Structure should not be allowed to operate. That means no stop logs should be removed. Ever.

Meanwhile, authorities should do a thorough and scientific environmental impact statement on flooding in Devils Lake. Then they should do the right thing.

Richard Betting

Valley City, N.D.