LETTER: So oil by truck and train is better? Who knew?

This letter is in response to Carol Steinhart's letter, "Rushed, hazardous pipeline deserves to be stopped" (Page A4, Sept. 5).

I could sense Steinhart's pain and apprehension on the installation of another pipeline in North Dakota. She offers a plea, backed by a smattering of statistics about leaks in pipelines from 2010 to 2015. Her argument is simply, Pipelines Bad.

But are they? The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has another view,

According to PHMSA, "the nation's more than 2.6 million miles of pipelines safely deliver trillions of cubic feet of natural gas and hundreds of billions of ton/miles of liquid petroleum products each year. They are essential: the volumes of energy products they move are well beyond the capacity of other forms of transportation.

"It would take a constant line of tanker trucks, about 750 per day, loading up and moving out every two minutes, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to move the volume of even a modest pipeline. The railroad-equivalent of this single pipeline would be a train of 75 2,000-barrel tank rail cars every day."

It appears that Steinhart would like nothing better than to populate the roads with thousands of crude-hauling trucks and plug the U.S. rail system with thousands upon thousands of oil-tanker rail cars. But being from western North Dakota, I am all mixed up, as I thought that using pipelines to reduce the loads of Bakken crude being delivered by tanker trucks and rail cars was a good thing.

I also thought that installing gathering lines and reducing flaring from wells in the Bakken was the right thing to do.

I am glad that Steinhart was able to set me right.

James Cron

Flaxton, N.D.