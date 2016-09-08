LETTER: Build the pipeline and enforce the law

We ought to consider who's in the right when it comes to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

After all, what if it was the other way?

If the builder of the pipeline had ignored the legal process, the public would be inflamed, and rightly so. We would never let the company start construction without proper study, permits and hearings.

That is the set process that allows our society to develop infrastructure

Why do we let the protesters do the opposite? Instead, the protesters want it their way and only their way.

These groups—extreme, peaceful, local or national—all ignored the process. None testified. None provided alternative suggestions. None participated.

Now they have stopped construction, and they break laws almost daily. They trespass on private property. They harass law enforcement and chase workers off the job.

They have stopped an infrastructure project that will pay $30 million in sales taxes and strengthen North Dakota's economy right when we need it most.

In a larger sense, anyone against this project is against jobs, economic growth, prosperity and capitalism. Their actions ensure that North Dakota will never see another large capital project, permanently putting our state behind other oil producers such as Texas and Oklahoma and returning emptiness to our economy and land—the real goal of these extreme environmental groups.

Our state has a strong rule of law for a reason. It ensures that pipeline projects are properly designed, routed and built in order to protect the land and the people of North Dakota.

Part of a strong rule of law is enforcing the rightfully made decisions.

In that regard, Dakota Access Pipeline must be built without delay.

Roscoe Streyle

Minot