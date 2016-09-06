LETTER: Child-care scarcity explains regulatory shortcuts

In this part of the country, child care is necessary, expensive and scarce. Society has long accepted, and our economic structure has dictated, that the great majority of parents be gainfully employed outside the home. Child care is an absolute necessity for them.

So, shutting down child care facilities for even short periods would hit families who rely on them in the pocketbook and cause hardship. Thus the North Dakota Department of Human Services has no alternative but to take such steps as it can to avoid shutdowns, steps that include trying to ameliorate deficiencies. The result includes memoranda of agreement, backdating of licensing and other devices that will allow facilities to keep open for the benefits of families they service.

Critics can whine and wring their hands, but the lack of adequate, affordable child care in fully compliant facilities is a problem confronting society now, and it isn't going away.

John Sens

Newfolden, Minn.