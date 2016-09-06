LETTER: Why protest pipelines? Because Earth depends on it

I overhear many conversations centered on the unparalleled gathering occurring at Cannon Ball, N.D. Sadly, they reflect an ignorance I've come to expect from North Dakotans.

This battle is much bigger than the Dakota Access Pipeline. This is a standing ground for humanity, but somehow many Herald readers have been too brainwashed by oil to comprehend what is happening, so let me break it down.

How we exist today as humans, treating the world as if it is our dumping ground and personal mine, is wrong. It is wrong!

I'm not going to argue that oil isn't part of my daily life; what a stupid argument to engage. Did I create a system where oil is part of my daily life? No. That was put into motion long before I existed.

But as a young adult who knows the full reality of the contamination we are causing, I choose not to use excuses such as "I use oil" as ways to avoid trying to change our course.

I do it selfishly, for my own healthy existence. I do it for the children I don't yet have, for my nieces and nephew, for my sister, my brother, my cousins and my friends.

I don't do it for those of you who are 40-plus and who've been sitting idly by for the past decade, as I've basically sacrificed any hope for a normal life because I know so deeply in my heart and soul the crisis we are creating. And I will not sit around and wait for you all to realize it, and now we are carrying your burden, too.

Kathryn Hilton

Bismarck

Hilton is a volunteer community organizer. She can be reached at bakkenresister@gmail.com.