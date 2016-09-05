LETTER: Rushed, hazardous pipeline deserves to be stopped

I'm not qualified to debate the legality of the pipeline protest ("Unlawful protests anger public," editorial, Page A4, Aug. 28).

But what's involved transcends who's treading on whose property, and legal and illegal are not synonyms for right and wrong.

This pipeline would carry fracked crude 1,168 miles through the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois — cutting under three rivers and through communities, farms, natural areas, wildlife habitat and tribal ancestral lands.

The risk of spills is extremely high, and the hazard is unacceptable. From 2010 to mid-2015, there were more than 1,000 leaks and ruptures, both large and small, of U.S. oil pipelines.

This pipeline clearly threatens the environment, public health and tribal and human rights.

The practice of "segmenting" a project under Nationwide Permit 12 allows the Army Corps to consider a single pipeline as many separate, complete projects. This avoids the environmental review and public input required by environmental laws and tribal agreements.

It may be legal, but it is wrong. I believe Nationwide Permit 12 should be revoked, and the practice of fully evaluating the environmental impacts of entire pipelines should be resumed.

Climate consequences must also be considered. If we really intend to reduce carbon emissions enough to avert catastrophic climate change, we must stop building new pipelines that enable further production of climate-altering petroleum. That is one reason why this pipeline has engendered nationwide opposition.

Native Americans know many things about caring for Mother Earth that everyone should pay attention to.

Carol Steinhart

Madison, Wis.