LETTER: On Labor Day, support labor with Dem-NPL Party

Many of us will be enjoying this long weekend at barbecues, parades and family gatherings. We should remember, too, that Labor Day truly is a celebration of workers and working families, the backbone of North Dakota and the nation.

We celebrate Labor Day to honor the men and women who fought for the 40-hour work week, pensions, the end of child labor, safer workplaces, better benefits, a secure retirement, and yes, the weekend. Workers have reduced the gender pay gap and ended many of the unfair hiring and firing practices of our past, chipping away at sexism, racism and disability-based discrimination.

We've won many battles against discrimination in the workplace, although we still have work to do in North Dakota to ensure our LGBT brothers and sisters are protected from being fired because of whom they love.

Labor Day also is a time to commit ourselves to building an economy for North Dakota's working families, and recent history has made it clear that the Democratic-NPL is the only party dedicated to that goal.

Dem-NPL legislators unanimously stood on the side of K-12 teachers and voted to increase starting teacher salaries, while Republican legislators voted unanimously to keep them below par. Last year, the Dem-NPL stood alongside working families in opposition to the rushed and hyperpartisan 23 percent cut to the oil extraction tax.

If we want to keep growing our workforce, increasing wages and expanding the middle class, we need to organize politically and elect leaders who stand with our brothers and sisters in Labor. We need to elect Dem-NPL candidates.

This Labor Day weekend, let's recommit ourselves to electing leaders who will stand with working families and fight to expand opportunity for all North Dakotans.

Robert Haider

Bismarck

Haider is executive director of the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party.