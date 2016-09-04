LETTER: Why does Heitkamp support anti-fracking Clinton?

It has become fashionable for left-wing writers to offer unsolicited advice to various Republican officeholders concerning the presidential election.

In the interest of fair play, perhaps these same folks should offer some advice to Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., about her chosen candidate for president.

Heitkamp has assured us, repeatedly, that she is an "independent" who supports North Dakotans in Washington. And she says that she supports our energy industry.

But her candidate for president has opposed every key element in our energy industry. Hillary Clinton opposed the Keystone Pipeline; she has bragged how she is going put all coal industry workers on the unemployment rolls; she opposes fracking, which is vital to our oil and gas industries.

Heitkamp's candidate for president would destroy North Dakota's energy industry and put thousands of North Dakotans out of work.

It is time for Heitkamp to explain why she supports someone who would destroy this state's economy.

Pam Younggren

Fargo