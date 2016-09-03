LETTER: Some Fighting Sioux fans support Sioux's new fight

I am a forever Sioux fan, and I do support what the tribe fights for against the Dakota Access Pipeline.

I would be out there protesting right now if I was able to go. I am donating items from the tribe's list to them to help support the tribe with its needs.

So, when readers write letters to the Herald, they should think twice before using terms such as "everyone." Yes, there might be quite a few UND Fighting Sioux fans who don't support what the tribe believes in, but I know for sure I support the tribe 100 percent.

Everyone out there are protectors, not protesters.

The Sioux want to protect the land and water from contamination and have drinking water for children to come. There have been more than 50 oil spills or pipeline breaks since 2015, and the companies still are cleaning up the messes from those spills.

So, why don't we let the land be and keep drinking water free from oil and being possibly contaminated?

Tisha Denault

Minto, N.D.