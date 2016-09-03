LETTER: Americans respect time-honored tactic of civil disobedience

A Herald editorial that described nonviolent civil disobedience as a "political Lost Cause," then compared the struggle to protect one's environment to an armed militia standoff, is really beyond comprehension ("Unlawful protests anger public," editorial, Page A4, Aug. 28).

The editorial writer likely has a journalism degree and therefore should be familiar with the art of editorial writing. But just because the section is titled "Our Opinion," that doesn't mean the writer should get carte blanche freedom to enflame an already difficult situation.

With the power of the pen comes with great responsibility—responsibility that writers should honor.

The editorial writer had the power to help de-escalate the tension at the protest site, but chose instead to yell fire in a crowded theater.

I remind the writer that the power to ease human suffering through nonviolent protest is heralded around the world. While there are many we could reference, the two most obvious are Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. They, too, were ordered to stand down, and they were beaten and jailed when they refused.

Their civil disobedience overcame wrong-headed laws, practices and actions.

"If a law is unjust," as Thomas Jefferson wrote, "a man is not only right to disobey it, he is obligated to do so."

Let us use the tools and skills we have acquired to knock down the walls of misconception and replace them with bridges of understanding and cooperation.

L. Buddy Gwin

Mandaree, N.D.