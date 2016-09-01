Next time in Thompson, bring opponents on board

We agree that the Thompson (N.D.) school bond issue needs a rest in order to rethink the real needs of the school district.

Our families have resided and/or owned land in the Thompson School District for more than 130 years. We are graduates of Thompson High School, and we both received a good education through the hard work and dedication of the teachers and staff, even though the physical facilities were not spacious or elaborate.

We would hope and expect that the pro and con groups can meet and further discuss the real needs of the school. If more classrooms are needed, they should be built. But is another gym really needed? It doesn't seem necessary to have three gyms to serve the needs of the students.

We live in Grand Forks and own farmland in the Thompson School District. Our land would be taxed for 20 years to help pay the bond. Because we do not live in the district, we are not even allowed to vote on the bond issue and the assessment to our land. This is unfair and an issue that should be addressed in the 2017 legislative session.

We are not against an assessment on our land even if we have no vote in the process, but only if the opposing groups can meet and agree upon a reasonable plan that addresses the true needs of the school.

Bruce and Eunice Bohlman

Grand Forks

The writers are, respectively, members of the Thompson High School classes of 1957 and 1958.