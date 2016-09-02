LETTER: Give UND athletics committee a chance to work

As the headline notes, Schlossman in his column describes the committee as problematic. From our perspective, we find his article to be problematic as he calls into question the character and integrity of the committee members.

As the parents of McKenzie Jeske, the swimmer whom Schlossman labels as "biased," we were offended by his rush to judgment.

If Schlossman had done his homework, he would have discovered that our daughter is president of UND's Student Athletic Advisory Committee. Her inclusion on this committee is based on her SAAC position along with her maturity, moral judgment and critical thinking skills.

She has spent countless hours as a liaison for student athletes of every sport, not just swimming. All of this is in addition to her rigorous academic studies and athletic commitment.

The decision to cut men's golf and baseball had a ripple effect throughout the university. Student athletes train together, eat together, study together and socialize together. They are a community.

There were no cheers or sighs of relief coming from the pool, rink, courts or fields when the announcement of two program cuts was made in April.

The responsibility that UND President Mark Kennedy has placed on this 18-member panel is considerable; but knowing several of the individuals named to this group, we expect their recommendation will be supported by facts and figures. This is an assignment none of them will take likely.

We wholeheartedly believe that people are inherently good and do what is right. Maybe we need to give this committee the support they need to complete the task at hand instead of fueling a fire of mistrust.

Charlie and Julie Jeske

Bismarck