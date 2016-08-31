It's a sad fact that the tax dollars of hard-working Minnesotans are being used to pay for abortions, regardless of the wishes of thousands of Minnesotans who do not want to support abortion.

Minnesota has been using taxpayer funds to pay for abortions since 1995. To date, this has led to more than $20 million being paid for abortions, and more than 65,000 abortions paid for on the taxpayers' dime.

This is a shockingly high number. Can you imagine how many classrooms 65,000 children would fill?

Minnesota had a law limiting taxpayer funding of abortion to only cases involving rape or incest or to save the life of the mother. But in 1995, the Minnesota Supreme Court chose to throw out this law and mandate that taxpayers had to foot the bill.

But nowhere in our state constitution does it directly state that taxpayers must fund abortion.

It's time that this issue was revisited.

Rep. Deb Kiel, R-Crookston, and Rep. Dan Fabian, R-Roseau, worked hard to limit taxpayer funding of abortion to only cases involving rape, incest and to save the life of the mother. This legislation could save the state millions and would let us redirect taxpayer funds elsewhere so that instead of the abortion industry, places such as our local schools, nursing homes and hospitals could get $20 million in state funding over the coming years.

Sadly, the DFL-controlled Minnesota Senate blocked this legislation.

It's time for new leadership in our state Senate. I hope that voters will join me in supporting Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks for state senator from Senate District 1. He will be a pro-life champion.

We need to send him to St. Paul along with Fabian and Kiel so that we finally can see change on issues like this.

Kayla Jorgenson

Newfolden, Minn.