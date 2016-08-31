LETTER: Celebrate America's labor movement on Labor Day

For many people, Labor Day marks the end of summer and the start of school. For me, Labor Day symbolizes the contributions, sacrifices and achievements of workers.

Let us not forget what the labor movement has done for the rights of all working people. Let us remember the struggles that our parents and grandparents went through to bring us such things as eight-hour work days and five-day work weeks.

As we celebrate the upcoming holiday with friends and family, let's all remember those before us who fought for these rights we enjoy today.

Jay Sorum

Grand Forks