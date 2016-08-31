Grand Forks has nothing to fear from smog rules

David Williams' editorial about new rules to control smog is remarkable because just about everything he says is wrong ("New federal smog rules cloud Grand Forks-area growth," Page A4, Aug. 25).

Williams says that the new rules will cost Grand Forks businesses millions of dollars and will "devastate" the Grand Forks economy. What a silly thing to say. We have clean air in Grand Forks, we don't have polluting industries, and we don't have smog problems. The rule change won't require us to do anything.

In a strange twist of logic, Williams complains that the proposed rules are "so strict that not even national parks can comply." He is right about one thing: Many national parks have serious air-quality problems that damage their nature. The problems come from nearby cities and industries.

And that is the crucial point: the new rules are about cleaning up the air in places where pollution is a problem. I am confident that all Americans would agree that it is a good idea to clean up dirty air that threatens people and parks.

Williams' bizarre ideas are, perhaps, not surprising. He is the head of an anti-government organization that is entirely, or largely, funded by the Koch brothers. His organization churns out editorials, changes the names of the cities and states they mention, and shops them around to see which papers will publish them.

I suggest that the Herald do a better job of screening in the future and stick to printing news instead of propaganda.

Betsy Perkins

Grand Forks