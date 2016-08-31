UND sports can't be exempted from cuts

This is in response to Brad Elliott Schlossman's column, "UND's athletics committee is problematic" (Page C1, Aug. 28).

After reading the column twice, I still cannot answer the question, "why is it problematic?"

Is it because even though 75 percent of the committee has a direct stake in the deliberations, there are non-athletic department representatives on the committee as well? Is it because not all sports are represented equally, and Schlossman feels this will lead to preferential treatment?

Or is it because when all is said and done, UND likely will be fielding fewer teams than last year?

All three points are valid, but ...

An oversight committee is by definition comprised of experts from within (the athletic director is part of this committee) and stakeholders from without. It is their job to police the athletic department, not be its lapdog.

This is how we avoid adding another chapter to the North Dakota University System's history of oversight failures.

As for the concern that not all sports are represented equally, when I first saw the makeup of the committee, I had the opposite reaction: It is too big. They will talk for days and never get anything done. Adding more stakeholders would only worsen this situation.

The athletic director should be able to represent those who don't have their own champion.

Finally, the fact remains that someone, somewhere, has to bleed. The athletic department is $1.4 million over budget, and no one else is stepping up to the plate to solve the problem.

Also, like every other university department, the athletic department has to present a 90 percent budget. That's 10 percent off the top compared to last year.

Given that the department's costs have increased (more money for many scholarship athletes to pay for "incidentals"), this makes drastic cuts inevitable.

Do I want to see teams go? Absolutely not. Sports are an integral part of the college experience. That said, with at least one more academic program on the way out, any attempt to shelter athletics from further cuts is a nonstarter.

Paul Cline

Grand Forks