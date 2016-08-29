North Dakota Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley is given acres of space to make his strident points about the Standing Rock Sioux's protest of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The fear-factor rhetoric might have been learned from Donald Trump.

The Herald's editorial down the right-hand side is equally strident in suggesting the Sioux are in violation of the law, and that they essentially should cease protesting. The Sioux don't seem to be given much chance to plead their case that 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day crossing what was once their pristine land might imperil the environment they live in and further erode their quality of life, which seems to have diminished with progressive European in-migration and resource development.

Much of the rest of the country seems to be sympathetic to the Sioux. An Aug. 27 Los Angeles Times feature story describes sympathizers attracted to the protesters' encampment from all over the United States. "For weeks," it says, "they have been arriving from the scattered patches of the United States where the government put their ancestors to protest what they say is one indignity too many in a history that has included extermination and exploitation."

Although the conflict is relatively far to the west of Grand Forks, I think it reinforces that support for the Fighting Sioux at UND was almost wholly about having a cool shirt to wear to a hockey game or around campus. Those who continue to claim to be Sioux fans and to engage in identify theft of the artificial Sioux image are unlikely to show any support for what the real Sioux people now are fighting for.

Richard Shafer

Grand Forks