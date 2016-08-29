I read the Herald Editorial Board's interview with North Dakota Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley, and it seems to me that the board's reporting is very biased ("An unlawful protest," Page A4, Aug. 28).

Has the board even interviewed the people who are objecting to the Dakota Access Pipeline?

The protest is not an unlawful assembly. Americans have a right to protest under the First Amendment, as the board members as journalists should be aware.

It seems ridiculous to me, as a white European-American, that the people who were the original owners of this land should be arrested for trying to protect it and the quality of everyone's drinking water.

The U.S. government made several treaties with American Indians over the years, all of which were broken whenever valuable resources were discovered or more land was wanted for settlement by Europeans.

I urge the newspaper to try to balance its reporting by listening to both sides and not just the government.

Kathryn Edson

Omaha, Neb.