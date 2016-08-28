LETTER: PC exerts uncanny power over common sense

I was impressed with the thought that went into the Herald's editorial on UND's ombuds position, and how the editorial had hit the nail on the head ("UND's 'ombuds' already has taken sides," Page A4, Aug. 25).

The need to be "politically correct" has risen to a fearsome level. It's at the point where many people are afraid to express their views for fear of being labeled politically incorrect or something even worse.

Then my eyes went from the editorial to the Letters to the Editor section, and there I found a classic example of today's sad state of affairs ("Pipeline protest, road-sign change part of same struggle," letter).

The letter-writer runs amok, throwing around words such as "concentration camps," "massacres," "ecocide" and so on. If the writer is the same person who, possibly by threatening a lawsuit, scared the North Dakota Department of Transportation into changing our state's highway signs, then it is disappointing that the North Dakota Department of Transportation and attorney general's office did not send back a polite letter basically saying, "Bring it on."

The letter's biographical note mentions that the writer has earned a master's degree. I wonder what field the degree is in ... Political Correctness?

Michael Connor

Starkweather, N.D.