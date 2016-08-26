LETTER: Kudos to police for restraint at disruptive protest

Protests in southern Morton County, N.D., are getting heated and larger in size as many more people from out-of-state flow into North Dakota to meddle in our affairs.

Because of the advent of modern technology, protesters openly have broadcasted the activity, and members of the public can judge the protest for themselves. What we see bodes well for law enforcement and shows the disruptive and aggressive behaviors of many of the protesters.

Watch the many videos, and you will see police officers calmly take the yelling and violent threats from those who claim to be peaceful.

You can even see a half-dozen protesters charge at law enforcement on horseback.

The protesters won't go away soon. A federal judge has set a restraining order against the situation, and the contractors have stopped work on a legally permitted pipeline. The protesters are keeping middle-class construction workers from earning their wages.

This contingent of the protesters is not peaceful nor are they respectful, yet our law enforcement has handled the situation well. They and their families deserve our thanks for the long hours they've put in to keep the peace and protect the rule of law. Few of us could stand as calmly as they have.

Steve Bakken

Bismarck