LETTER: Library belongs on list of East Grand Forks' gems

A recent Sunday supplement in the Herald featured many of the positive things about East Grand Forks, but there was something wonderful that was missing: The beautiful East Grand Forks Public Library.

Its photo could have been featured under either the "Education" or "Recreation" headings. It's a lovely building staffed with helpful and friendly people. It hosts great children's programs, serves as a meeting place and has multimedia resources in addition to the books.

It adds great value to the community and to the thriving Sherlock Park amenities.

Therese Tiedeman

East Grand Forks