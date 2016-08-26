Search
    LETTER: Library belongs on list of East Grand Forks' gems

    By Therese Tiedeman Today at 9:41 a.m.

    A recent Sunday supplement in the Herald featured many of the positive things about East Grand Forks, but there was something wonderful that was missing: The beautiful East Grand Forks Public Library.

    Its photo could have been featured under either the "Education" or "Recreation" headings. It's a lovely building staffed with helpful and friendly people. It hosts great children's programs, serves as a meeting place and has multimedia resources in addition to the books.

    It adds great value to the community and to the thriving Sherlock Park amenities.

    Therese Tiedeman

    East Grand Forks

