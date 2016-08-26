Why is the North Dakota Board of Higher Education not doing its job and investigating the president of North Dakota State University as the board is supposed to, rather than hiring an outsider and wasting taxpayer dollars?

Especially when there is a major budget problem in the state, with all universities having to cut their budgets.

Why is the president of UND not looking under his own roof—meaning Twamley Hall, where the administration is housed—for budget cuts?

Twamley is way overweight with vice presidents. If the UND president cannot do his job without all those vice presidents, why was he hired?

Mark Kobe

Grand Forks