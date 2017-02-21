Mike Jacobs: Halftime at the Legislature, real game pending

The occasion creates an opportunity for an assessment—a very preliminary one—of the 2017 session, the state's 65th.

It's important to remember that the two halves of any session are never alike. The first half is a time to test issues, stake out positions, even do some grandstanding.

The real work gets done in the second half.

Nevertheless, the first half of this session has produced some trends that stand out.

The most obvious of these involves guns. The right to bear arms is being expanded. While this seems to be a broadening of current laws, supporters of the legislation insist it merely recognizes and codifies existing rights under the Second Amendment. The shorthand for this argument is "constitutional carry."

Gun bills will be traded between the House and Senate. Exactly what emerges won't be known until later in the session.

A bolder initiative was tested, rejecting federal funding for state schools. This idea didn't survive in either chamber, but it underscored opposition to federal involvement in schools that's been building in the past several sessions.

The lightning rod is Common Core. This is the set of uniform standards developed by state governments and embraced by the federal Department of Education in the Obama administration.

North Dakota initially adopted the standards. The last session failed to repeal them, but the state Department of Public Instruction pretty much set them aside, rewriting them to give them a North Dakota flavor.

This year, lawmakers tried to "tear them out root and branch" by rejecting federal funding, as well.

This was one of the instances of grandstanding. No one expected the state to turn down a big share of its educational funding—$180 million, according to the fiscal note on a House bill.

But the point was made.

Educational Savings Accounts were another hot button. These would allow parents to use their school taxes to pay for education at home or in private schools. The idea has been championed by Betsy DeVos, the Trump administration's secretary of education.

This didn't pass. Instead, the House turned it into a study for the Legislative Management Committee during the coming interim.

Guns and schools were recurrent themes. Business regulation was, too. A flurry of bills was offered to reduce regulations on sales of items as varied as animal feed, unpasteurized milk and mail-order wine.

Other themes involved the power of the Legislature itself. This should be greater, the theme suggests, with arguments about whether lawmakers or the Board of Higher Education should set tuition rates, for example.

Then there's the relationship between the chambers. The session began with a dust-up about whether the lieutenant governor should preside at the opening session, as has previously been the case. House leadership balked, however, and the House speaker presided.

This suggests a continuing rift between House and Senate—not unlike the one that disrupted the 2015 session, when the Senate went home, forcing a rump session later in which the House was led to compromise on state employee benefits.

A similar situation is setting up this year in two respects.

Bills passed by the Senate include full payment of state employees' health insurance coverage; those coming from the House mirror Gov. Doug Burgum's suggestion that employees pay 5 percent.

This may be the easier part of the problem to solve. House legislation also changes the timing of bids and condition of contracts for state employee benefits.

Personal ambition is a factor in the legislative endgame, too. House Republican Leader Al Carlson wants the membership of the Legislative Management Committee changed to reflect the composition of each chamber. That would reduce the number of Democrats and increase the likelihood that Carlson would chair the committee. He was denied the job at the close of the 2015 session.

All of these themes—ambition, prerogative, relations with the federal government, regulations, individual rights—play out against the great story of the session.

That's the budget, of course.

The other day, I sat in the rear of the Senate chamber with Bill Bowman, who has represented the southwestern corner of the state in 14 sessions. He currently a vice chair of the Appropriations Committee.

"It's a jigsaw puzzle," he said. "We see the pieces, but we don't see the whole picture. That comes together at the end."

That's a good way to describe the upcoming second half.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers may contact him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.