Mike Jacobs: Books to read in unsettled times

The goal of the legislation is clear enough. It's a state's rights bill mandating that students "receive instruction on the structure and relationship of the federal government and state and local governments, and the role of separation of powers and the powers reserved or granted each level of government."

"The Federalist Papers" are a collection of finely written essays on the themes of representative government. They were published first as letters to the editor of newspapers in the period during which the U.S. Constitution was drafted and adopted.

In them, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton and John Jay argued for ratification of the document and laid out the political theories that lay behind it.

As it happens, I have read "The Federalist Papers." They were assigned reading in a history class I took as a student at UND.

It was tough going.

The Papers are important historical documents, and familiarity with them is essential to understanding the underpinnings of American democracy. Reading them all the way through might not be necessary, though. A couple of them, Numbers 10 and 51, will give you the essence, according to an historian friend of mine. These are Madison's work.

Today's conservatives might want to skip a couple of the essays, perhaps especially Number 78, which champions judicial review and Number 84, which argues that a Bill of Rights is not necessary. These are the work of Alexander Hamilton.

There is another critical reading at this time of national crisis. I'd recommend Hannah Arendt's "The Origins of Totalitarianism," which I also read at UND.

Although Arendt was ethnically Jewish, her family had been assimilated into German society. She had a front-row seat in the rise of Nazi-ism. Her acute analysis extended beyond that totalitarian state, however. She also analyzed the totalitarianism of Stalin's Russia.

In those societies, she found a common thread: control of information. The word we often apply is propaganda. Misinformation is another word that's been used for these techniques. And lately, we've heard a different phrase applied, "alternative facts."

Arendt's point was that developing totalitarian states always seek to control the flow of information.

More sinister than that, they seek to control the way information is interpreted. A journalistic term is useful to describe this. Journalists speak of "framing" a story. This means seeing it through the eyes of a particular protagonist or a particular issue or a particular place or time. It's helpful in understanding a story, whether it's about a cancer victim or a political candidate.

Of course there's room for abuse, but journalism has ways of avoiding that. Journalists are trained to maintain a distance from their subjects, so that it is the story rather than the journalist's point of view or any overriding ideology that emerges.

In practice, frames can become routine, even trite or trivial, and new ways develop of seeing, reporting and understanding events. More important even than that, every journalist seeks a unique frame. That's how reporting is kept fresh and interesting.

Autocrats use framing in a different way. Rather than context for a story, the frame becomes a political ideology, and events are interpreted in light of this special point of view.

The eventual result may be that a whole population accepts the frame as the only lens through which to view events, issues and ideas.

This is something greater than bias. Bias admits a skewed frame. It doesn't permit falsehood, though, or invented incidents or denial.

In contrast, the totalitarian approach to information is pervasive. The world is redefined to fit the viewpoint and the interest of the totalitarian state.

Arendt's great work, first published in 1951, has become a bestseller once again. So has a famous novel by George Orwell first published in 1949. Often the title is rendered in numerals, "1984," but Orwell intended it to be written out in full as "Nineteen Eighty-four."

I bought a copy the other day, and I intend to reread the novel this week.

During the campaign, I reread Sinclair Lewis' novel, "It Can't Happen Here." I wrote about that book in a column published last March. The headline was "From 1935 comes a literary warning."

It's not my intention to brand Donald Trump and his administration as totalitarian. Not yet, anyway. The administration's handling of information is worrisome.

Citizens need to be alert to the ways that information is presented and misrepresented—so alert, in fact, that we think about it when we read the newspaper, watch the news or browse our social media accounts.

Reading "The Federalist Papers" would be a reminder of the political organization that the Founders foresaw. These other books show how totalitarian thinkers have used information against the cause of human liberty.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com