Mike Jacobs: Trump provides context for coming election

During the campaign, Republican Hoeven was clearly reluctant to discuss his party's presidential nominee. This became a bit of an issue, when Democrat Eliot Glassheim accused Hoeven of being coy.

The charge didn't resonate. Hoeven was re-elected with 79 percent of the vote.

The election result insulated Hoeven from national politics in two ways. First, he clearly wasn't dependent on Trump, who ran 56,000 votes behind Hoeven on the Republican ticket (still winning 63 percent of the vote).

Second, Hoeven needn't worry about being on the same ticket with Trump in the future. His six-year term extends to 2022, not a presidential year.

In any case, Hoeven's loyalty appears to be to Republican leadership in the Senate rather than to the Republican president.

Democratic Sen. Heitkamp's political calculation is much different. She faces re-election in 2018, at the midpoint of Trump's first term—an election cycle that promises to be bruising for every entrant, and perhaps most especially for a Democrat from a state that's become increasingly unfriendly to Democrats.

There is much speculation about her intentions. My guess is that she'll be a candidate, and her attitude toward Trump is evidence of her intent. If she were not a candidate, she'd be freer to criticize the president.

Heitkamp won a very narrow victory in 2012, fewer than 3,000 votes. There are two explanations for her victory in what otherwise was a good year for Republicans. One is that her Republican opponent had personal baggage. He just didn't strike voters as a nice guy. More important, Heitkamp worked incredibly hard, campaigning door-to-door wherever there were Democratic votes to be found, and find them she did.

But Democratic votes aren't enough to sustain Heitkamp in the Senate, and she has chosen her issues very carefully. This has won her a reputation as among the most conservative Democrats in the Senate. That's not likely to spare her an election contest, however. Already, Republicans have indicated that they'll go after Sen. Joe Manchin in West Virginia—a state much more evenly divided politically than North Dakota.

Throughout her service in the Senate, Heitkamp has sought to build a base broader than the party, going so far as to entertain the notion of joining the Trump cabinet—an overture that certainly won't damage her in the state. Heitkamp has also been careful to support oil and agriculture, North Dakota's two most important economic engines.

At the same time, she's worked to maintain ties to more liberal Democrats. Her decision to oppose Betsy DeVos, Trump's nominee for education secretary, is evidence of this point. Wikipedia describes DeVos as "an American businesswoman, philanthropist and noted political campaign contributor." Heitkamp cited doubts about DeVos' support for school choice, which she interpreted as a lack of commitment to public schools.

This happens to be a touchstone issue for liberal Democrats in North Dakota and elsewhere, which helps to explain why Heitkamp got 1,400 responses on her online portal asking for input about Cabinet nominees. School choice is an issue in the legislative session under way in Bismarck.

This is the only nomination Heitkamp has said she'll oppose, though several others are still pending. She was one of only three Democrats to vote for confirming Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. Tillerson is the former president of Exxon.

So Heitkamp is carefully positioned as favorable to Trump and yet free to oppose him.

The state's other member of Congress, Rep. Cramer, has been an unabashed cheerleader for Trump from the beginning. His political calculation is different than the others. His is a two-year term; he'll face re-election in 2018.

One of his options is to run for the Senate against Heitkamp. Their differing approaches to the Trump administration would be a campaign issue, though it's far from clear which position would have the most appeal.

At this point, Cramer appears to believe that linking himself with Trump is smart politics. If he does challenge Heitkamp, the campaign is likely to be more about the president than it is about North Dakota.

There's an eager candidate waiting in the wings. State Sen. Tom Campbell, R-Grafton, has said he'll run for whatever office Cramer decides against. At this point, I think that means he's running for the Senate, because Cramer isn't likely to enter a contest that he risks losing. But the flattery and funding that will push Cramer toward the Senate race may also push the congressman to tempt fate.

As for Campbell, he's not a shoo-in. Republicans have a strong bench, and any of several sitting office holders—and perhaps another legislator or two—might emerge as candidates.

In any case, Trump is likely to be the context for any contest in 2018.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers may reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.