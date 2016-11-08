As it happens, I did have purpose.

The purpose of this road trip was to visit high schools. The North Dakota Newspaper Association has made me its ambassador to the state's high schools. I spend time with students answering questions and urging them to use media intelligently, to recognize bias and to choose credible sources. I talk about newspapers, stressing that newspapers have developed ways to gather, evaluate and present information, and that these have served America well.

This kind of professionalism in journalism ought to be a model for the new media age. Asking questions is an important part of this method, and I insist that students question me. And they do. I've been challenged by students, and I've been impressed and inspired by their intelligence, their spirit and their concern for the world. It's given me renewed confidence in the future.

That's extra, in a way. What I really like about the program is the chance to go road tripping.

For this trip, the mode of transportation was new. Suezette and I replaced our 10-year old vehicle with a new one late last month. The odometer showed 365 miles when I left the driveway at our place west of Gilby, N.D.

This road trip had two destinations: high schools in Kenmare and Watford City. I added some others, visits to favorite places and favorite people in northwestern North Dakota, which is home country for me.

The trip took me across the northern part of the state.

The usual division of North Dakota is east and west, but dividing the state between north and south does make sense. The north and the south each have their major arteries, and these draw traffic from tributaries. This is true both of the railroads and the highways. U.S. Highway 2 is the great artery of the north, Interstate 94 of the south.

The pattern originated with the railroads. The Northern Pacific built through southern North Dakota, and the Great Northern through the north. These lines have since merged to become the BNSF Railway.

The railroads were latecomers in dividing the state, however. Geology had done it millennia before. Geological forces shaped landforms and surface features—what we call landscape today.

North Dakota's landscape is more consistent across the north, with large flat expanses and vistas limited only by the curvature of the earth. Most of the oil is in the northern half of the state, too—north of State Highway 200, which pretty much divides the state north and south. Not all of the oil, of course, but most of what's been produced so far.

So my road trip took me into Oil Country.

Kenmare, my first stop, is on the cusp of oil. The town actually lies on the dry side of the "line of death" that marks the current eastward limit of oil production. But the boom affected the town—and so has the decline. Probably half of the student questions were about oil: Why the price went down, if it would recover. Their other preoccupation was presidential politics.

Watford City, my second stop, is the current epicenter of oil development. It's a fast town, and a city under construction. Population has increased fivefold in about as many years.

It's also a town of traffic roundabouts. McKenzie County must have more of these than any other in the state. Twice I headed off in the wrong direction. Once was approaching the high school—an ultra-modern structure that makes stunning use of space and glass. It's the work of Icon Architectural Group, a Grand Forks company.

I also stopped in Stanley, my home town. It's become "tank city." Oil moves out of there via rail and in two pipelines, Enbridge and the still incomplete Dakota Access Pipeline.

Stanley is an established oil town; its streets have been repaved and its sewage system upgraded. I counted a dozen eating places. A decade ago, there were two.

Heading east, I detoured through the Souris River national wildlife refuges in search of geese. Near the town of Glenburn, I stopped to count a flock of Canadas in a cornfield. The noise of geese and the smell of oil were in the air. The other noise was the pull and clang of an oil pump—the old-fashioned, pre-Bakken kind.

The cornfield, I noticed, was a test plot labeled by a seed company. A political campaign sign swayed in the breeze.

All this at a spot not far from the farm where the old Nonpartisan League got its start.

Here was the nexus of all that makes North Dakota so compelling: history, agriculture, oil, growth, politics, nature, continuity and change.

Ah, synchrony!

When I turned into the driveway at our place west of Gilby, the odometer read 1,182, and the car was covered in light brown mud—the color of the back roads that I directed it across.

I was delighted.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.