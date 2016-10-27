Port: Are Standing Rock protesters trying to make something bad happen?
“I’m here to die if I have to. I don’t want to die but I will.”
Those are the words of Didi Banerji, one of the #NoDAPL protesters participating in an illegal roadblock of Highway 1806 and an equally illegal nearby encampment on tribal land.
It seems the protesters are readying themselves to be cannon fodder for the extreme environmental movement. “Do what you’ve got to do,” was their message to law enforcement yesterday when they were asked to peacefully leave their unlawful roadblock and camp.
“This is a last stand right here,” one camp organizer said. “We’re not going to move.”
So where is Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault as the protest movement he helped catalyze makes fatalistic statements about impending violence with the cops? He’s in New York, cozying up to the folks at MSNBC.