It seems the protesters are readying themselves to be cannon fodder for the extreme environmental movement. “Do what you’ve got to do,” was their message to law enforcement yesterday when they were asked to peacefully leave their unlawful roadblock and camp.

“This is a last stand right here,” one camp organizer said. “We’re not going to move.”

So where is Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault as the protest movement he helped catalyze makes fatalistic statements about impending violence with the cops? He’s in New York, cozying up to the folks at MSNBC.

