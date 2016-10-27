Search
    Port: Are Standing Rock protesters trying to make something bad happen?

    By Rob Port/Forum News Service Today at 10:30 a.m.
    Dakota Access Pipeline protesters square off against police near the Standing Rock Reservation and the pipeline route outside the little town of Saint Anthony, N.D. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester/File Photo

    “I’m here to die if I have to. I don’t want to die but I will.”

    Those are the words of Didi Banerji, one of the #NoDAPL protesters participating in an illegal roadblock of Highway 1806 and an equally illegal nearby encampment on tribal land.

    It seems the protesters are readying themselves to be cannon fodder for the extreme environmental movement. “Do what you’ve got to do,” was their message to law enforcement yesterday when they were asked to peacefully leave their unlawful roadblock and camp.

    “This is a last stand right here,” one camp organizer said. “We’re not going to move.”

    So where is Standing Rock Chairman David Archambault as the protest movement he helped catalyze makes fatalistic statements about impending violence with the cops? He’s in New York, cozying up to the folks at MSNBC.

