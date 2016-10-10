We are at stalemate. A federal appeals court on Sunday cleared the way for renewed construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Another court case is pending. Meanwhile, the Army Corps of Engineers, at the president's directive, has refused to let work began on a Missouri River crossing. Thousands of protesters remain encamped there, facing hundreds of law enforcement officers.

It is a notable intersection of values, and it is not as simple as one side and another. Yet the central question is unavoidable. Should the pipeline be built?

A pipeline is certainly a safer way to move oil than trucks or trains, and it uses less energy.

For oil producers, mineral owners and the state government, moving oil is important. It is important also to the millions of Americans who continue to demand oil.

Those are not the values protesters are expressing. Instead, they have presented quite a different world view.

One is a resurgent self-confidence among Native people. They have come from across the country not just to oppose the pipeline but to announce their presence and importance in American society.

Their protest has emphasized spirituality quite different from the one preached in North Dakota's churches. It identifies with the earth, rather than asserting dominion over the earth, and it leads to its own conclusions about big issues.

Beside this is an ambition to push away from a past of defeat and humiliation and toward a place of prominence and pride.

These are different forms of progress.

The Plains have changed, no matter how this is resolved.

About the protests:

Protesters appeared at a debate among North Dakota gubernatorial candidates. It's not true to say that protesters disrupted the debate, however. I was a questioner at the debate, and from my vantage point on the stage of Bismarck's Belle Mehus Auditorium, the protest and the reaction seemed almost a set piece.

I thought that protesters made their point effectively. There was a side-step circle dance with chanting outside the auditorium, and nearby a clutter of signs. After a question about the pipeline, protesters inside began a call-and-response. "Mni Waconi!" the leader called in Dakota. "Water is life!" the protestors answered. This went on for 10 minutes.

Police were obvious but not obnoxious. When the debate moderator gave the signal, police appeared. There were a few jeers and catcalls. The protesters left, and the debate resumed.

About the debate:

The protest was the most memorable part of the debate, and it got most of the media attention. Near the end of the evening, another question produced revealing responses. How would the candidates spend $100 million if there were no restrictions? Democrat Marvin Nelson said he would fund Obamacare. Republican Doug Burgum said he would create a series of innovation prizes.

About Dean Bresciani:

North Dakota State University's president didn't lie, an investigator concluded, and he didn't violate any Board of Higher Education policies in the dust-up about new regulations governing media access to Bison athletics.

The investigator, a Kansas attorney, said Bresciani's communication and decision making could have been better.

It appears, therefore, that Bresciani has been excused.

But he has not been exonerated.

The long list of challenges to the university system remains, and so does the central issue in Bresciani's tenure: If there is to be a system, the college presidents must cooperate to make it work. Bresciani's mode of operation has been repeated challenges to the board and the chancellor.

The board must face the issue of Bresciani's future, and soon. Earlier this year, board members postponed a decision on whether to renew his contract. The contract expires at the end of June. The board meets in November.

About the measures:

The proposal to require legislators to live in their districts apparently has many parents.

Last week, I laid responsibility on Republican electoral schemers. This brought a rebuke from Sen. Ray Holmberg of Grand Forks, who said the lawmaker who sparked the proposed constitutional amendment was a Republican who had moved across state, not a Democrat who had moved across town, as I said.

He also challenged my criticism of the system to fill legislative vacancies, which is essentially appointment by a partisan committee. Unhappy voters have the right to petition for an election. Both of these "schemes" had bipartisan support, he said.

As if to prove the case, a Democratic legislator told me that the whole idea arose when she lost her home to the Fargo flood, then chose to remain in the district rather than move away, out a sense of "ethical obligation."

I also heard from the secretary of state about the issue. He scolded me for "inaccurate interpretation" of Measure 1.

Here's the bottom line: Bipartisan support doesn't make the amendment right or necessary. I'm still voting No.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.