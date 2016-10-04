Column: UND girls, confront your racism

One photo shows four girls in blackface with the sarcastic statement "Black Lives Matter." The second photo shows one girl laughing with two smiling blondes, one who is flashing a peace sign. The words: "Locked the black bitches out" are scrawled on the photo.

Racism shows up in unlikely places. The two posts come from an institution of higher education from a part of the country that is mostly homogeneous, meaning white, Scandinavian, German, Eastern European descendants. African-­Americans are a small percentage of the population and virtually unknown in most rural towns.

Ladies, you are racists. You are young, naïve and ignorant in the ways of the world. That's not your fault. You probably grew up in small towns with rural values, and likely with few life experiences outside of the Midwest. Not your fault. Your shallow understanding of the African-American culture is likely based on what you see through pop-culture channels. You are young and impressionable. Not your fault.

But your minds are locked and loaded at a time you are charged with educating yourselves, not only academically but in the realities of a diverse world.

As racists, you believe that your white race is superior and gives you license to dominate other races. Racism requires intolerance and hatred.

Social and psychological research has established commonalities in racists: You have low self-esteem, which allows you to believe in your phony superiority at the expense of others. You are bullies. You cling to like-­thinking peer groups for status and for the comfort of inclusion. You are threatened by uncertainty and by philosophies that don't support your worldview. This allows you to believe you can act with impunity, but you can't. You are being called out.

James Baldwin said: "I imagine one of the reasons people cling to their hatred so stubbornly is because they sense, that once the hate is gone, they will be forced to deal with their own pain."

It's time you ladies look in the mirror—to understand the source of hatred.

Have you ever ventured outside of the U.S.? I don't mean to Cabo or Cancun. Have you ever been to a Third World country and been humbled by the bond expressed by eye-­to-­eye realization that we are all the same? You'll never know how insignificant you are until you've visited a place where you are the minority, where you might be perceived as "inferior" or despised for acting "superior." You know the expression "The Ugly American"? You should try that label on for size. Travel abroad and see how it feels.

Finally, the most confounding piece of the puzzle: My guess is you were raised as loving, forgiving, peace-seeking Christians. See the disconnect?

This is what Kurt Vonnegut said about racists: "It's hard to imagine that God Almighty Himself, hates along with you. Where is the evil? It's that large part of every man that wants to hate without limit, that wants to hate with God on their side."

God doesn't tolerate hate. It's time for you to face the music, and your own demons, ladies. Good luck with that.

Ferragut is an advertising consultant and regular contributor to The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead’s commentary page.