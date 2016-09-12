MIKE JACOBS: President Mark Kennedy catches the wave at UND

UND's new president, Mark Kennedy, has been on the job a little more than two months. Here's a preliminary job review from an interested—and dare I say observant—citizen, taxpayer and member of the UND community.

Kennedy made a bad start with me, first by using the title "The honorable." He's entitled, of course. He's a former member of Congress, and the honorific goes with the job.

In a column on the day he was hired, I tried to warn against using it, because North Dakotans find any whiff of pretense off-putting.

On his first day on the job, I suggested that his emphasis on collaborative decision-making might raise suspicions, since the previous administration had taken collaboration into a ditch.

Then, six weeks in, he abruptly put the athletic department on notice. This came as he left town for a tour of the state and left his assistants to fend off media questions.

So I thought it was a rocky start.

But first impressions are not always accurate impressions. Kennedy's more recent performance has been reassuring.

He's sticking close to the plan he outlined in his job interview last spring. He said he'd spend the first 90 days on a listening tour. Last week, he had coffee dates in the North Dakota communities of Grafton, Cavalier, Edinburg, Larimore and Mayville.

He's emphasizing his North Dakota roots. Last week's schedule also included lunch in Hunter, N.D., where his father worked early in his career. Next week, he'll be in the western part of the state, where he also has family connections.

He has established a task force to look at the university's priorities. The group is a large one, nearly 50 members. It is advisory, Kennedy stressed. He'll be the decision maker, he said.

He also proved he meant it.

Kennedy reacted quickly to an unpleasant surprise, a shortfall in the athletic department's budget. He asked an existing university athletic committee to make recommendations, including examining the viability of individual sports and the appropriateness of conference affiliations.

This will be the only time the issue will come up in his administration, he made clear.

Kennedy moved to consolidate programs in his office. The university's unmanned aircraft systems initiative will report to him directly, rather than to the dean of the School of Aerospace Sciences. The new financial officer for the athletic department will report to the university's vice president for finance rather than to the athletic director.

These indicate a more engaged, more activist presidency.

Perhaps most important, Kennedy set out a vision for the university. This was forcefully stated in a "Viewpoint" column printed in the Herald on Saturday ("How UND can ride the 'digitization wave,'" Page A4).

In effect, Kennedy invited the campus and the state to go surfing. The wave he identified is "digitization." UND must be ready for "the rapid advancements in the ability to deliver interactive experiences digitally.

"Every discipline and faculty must explore how to adopt digital capabilities into teaching."

In other words, ours is to be a 21st century university.

Kennedy didn't overlook the basics, though.

The first of his eight points was "Expand the liberal arts core."

The others were these:

▇ Deliver results.

▇ Anchor to areas of national excellence.

▇ Bolster research.

▇ Embrace emerging fields of high demand.

▇ Provide global perspective.

▇ Deliver interactive experiences.

▇ Catch up with digital marketing.

This is a firmly anchored, outcome-based vision, it seems to me.

No music could be sweeter than the president's emphasis on the liberal arts. In an interview with the Herald editorial board last month, he spoke of liberal arts as training for life. Frequently he's called UND "the flagship liberal arts university" in the region.

This is a deft way of defining UND's role. Its sister institution, North Dakota State University, is "the premier land grant university," Kennedy has said.

In this way, Kennedy attached himself firmly to the idea of a university system, a goal that has eluded higher education in North Dakota for a quarter of a century. He said the system shouldn't have 11 flavors of vanilla, but that each campus should pursue its own niche within the system.

Plus he made a suggestion: All the campuses should adopt the same digital method of communicating with students. This would ease the student transition from one campus to another, one institution to another—one of the goals of the system. It's a practical, student-centered step.

The bottom line is that Kennedy has shown practical sense and attention to detail, quick response, collaboration, strong decision making and keen vision. He's established his potential to be a transformative leader.

Of course there are issues: a whiff of pretense, a hint of political partisanship, an occasional abruptness, a certain clumsiness with the press.

None of these are disqualifying.

I'm grabbing my surfboard, catching the wave and looking forward to the ride.

Disclaimers: I'm a UND graduate, a UND donor, a UND season ticket holder and an affiliate of the UND College of Arts and Sciences. In that role, I'm involved in projects in the Program in Communication and the Department of Geography.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.