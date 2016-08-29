MIKE JACOBS: Despite reports, North Dakota isn't broke

Mike Jacobs, former editor and publisher of the Grand Forks Herald, writes a weekly political column, The Onlooker.

If you follow the news, you probably think that North Dakota is bankrupt. If you look at the state's accounts, though, you know that the state is quite astonishingly well off.

How can this be?

Most of the money is in trust funds, nearly 40 of them.

The situation is a like that of a land-rich farmer: The balance sheet looks good, but there's no cash for a new tractor.

Just so. North Dakota has big reserves, but it doesn't have cash to match the spending levels the 2015 Legislature approved and state agencies expected. This means cuts in budgets.

Cuts on college campuses have gotten the most attention. That's because higher education is expensive. Also, the colleges are targets of opportunity, while other big-ticket items in the budget are not.

The recent special session largely exempted human services programs from cuts, in order to protect federal funding. Public schools are protected by a change in the funding formula that was approved after an earlier disastrous shortfall led local school districts to raise property taxes. The change shifted funding for schools to statewide taxes. That had two welcome consequences: lower property taxes and greater equity among school districts.

It was a kind of "North Dakota Miracle."

Recent legislatures did something else: lowered income tax rates. North Dakota's effective income tax rates now are among the lowest in the nation. This was welcome, of course. Corporations rewarded Republicans with big contributions, and taxpayers rewarded them with votes. Republicans built big majorities in the Legislature.

But the combination of the changes had an unwelcome consequence. It made the state more dependent on sales taxes. These are the most subject to economic exigencies, as North Dakota has learned first-hand.

Oil tax money continues to pour into the state treasury, but almost none of it becomes available to spend through the state's general fund. Instead, it goes into those special funds. Income tax collections continue strong, because North Dakota has more jobs and better-paying jobs than it did before the oil boom. But income taxes are a smaller share of available cash than they used to be.

Sales tax collections, the bigger share, are way down. That's the money that keeps the government afloat. Not as much money is being spent for oil-field inputs. Spending on farm inputs is down because commodity prices are down sharply. So is Canadian traffic, an important source of sales-tax money.

All of this is out of the state's control.

In last month's special session, lawmakers were able to tap revenues from the Bank of North Dakota to make up part of a $310 million shortfall. In next year's regular session, they may turn to another source, the interest on money in the state's Legacy Fund.

Voters created the Legacy Fund by constitutional amendment in 2010. Thirty percent of oil taxes go into the fund. The principal can't be tapped until mid-2017, and then only by a two-thirds vote of lawmakers. The interest can be spent, though the constitution is silent about how that could be accomplished.

It's not chump change.

The state treasurer's website reports that deposits to the principal total $3.6 billion so far—in less than six years.The last deposit, made Aug. 19, was $35.3 million. Additional deposits are expected to bring the total principal to $4.3 billion by the middle of next year, when the state's biennial funding cycle ends.

That's just one of the funds in which the state has stashed money. The largest of the nearly 40 state funds, next to the Legacy Fund, is the Common Schools Trust Fund. This one was created by the Enabling Act that made North Dakota a state. It provided that two sections in every township would be set aside for the benefit of public schools.

Over the years, the state has sold much of the land, but it kept the mineral acres. Money from land sales and mineral development has gone into the fund.

Money from that fund is regularly dispersed to public schools. Still, the balance—at the end of 2013—was close to $2.5 billion.

You can do the math. In these two funds alone, the state has nearly $7 billion.

It's not poverty that forced this year's budget cuts. It's lack of foresight.

This can be corrected with a broader, more stable tax system and a prudent use of interest accrued on trust funds—not the principal.

Equally important, the state needs a firmer grip on revenue projections. The revenue estimates that lawmakers worked with at the beginning of the last biennium were too high. Tax collections—especially sales-tax collections—failed to meet projections, and budgets had to be cut.

None of this means that the North Dakota is broke. Instead, North Dakota needs better management.

Jacobs is retired as editor and publisher of the Herald. Readers can reach him at mjacobs@gfherald.com.