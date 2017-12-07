Commentary: What if Al Franken isn't really resigning?
When Senator Al Franken, amid calls for resignation from his fellow Democrats, announced that he’d be making an announcement on the floor of the Senate it was obvious that he’d strike a defiant tone.
People resigning in disgrace send out a press release. They don’t deliver a floor speech.
As expected, Franken was defiant. Not only is he continuing to deny the allegations against him (he has consistently denied them despite couching the denials in apologetic tones) he also didn’t actually resign despite headlines everywhere saying he did.
