Commentary: Farm Bureau president says criticism of tax bill is cover for Heitkamp
In recent days there has been a lot of criticism of the Republican tax bill in Congress and its impact on the agriculture industry.
In an interview with the Williston Herald North Dakota Farmer’s Union President Mark Watne suggested that the tax bill will create deficits that will, in turn, result in cuts to farm programs.
Aaron Krauter, Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s running mate during her failed gubernatorial campaign in 2000, has echoed that talking point in recent letters to the state’s newspapers.
But Daryl Lies, head of the North Dakota Farm Bureau, sees these comments as motivated by politics.
“I do not share that concern,” he told me of the deficit talking point adding that it was coming from people “protecting Heidi Heitkamp” or looking to “make a name for themselves” ahead of future campaigns for elected office.