Aaron Krauter, Senator Heidi Heitkamp’s running mate during her failed gubernatorial campaign in 2000, has echoed that talking point in recent letters to the state’s newspapers.

But Daryl Lies, head of the North Dakota Farm Bureau, sees these comments as motivated by politics.

“I do not share that concern,” he told me of the deficit talking point adding that it was coming from people “protecting Heidi Heitkamp” or looking to “make a name for themselves” ahead of future campaigns for elected office.

Listen to the interview and read the rest at Say Anything.