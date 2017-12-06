Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Commentary: Stop calling the situation with Roy Moore a dilemma

    By Rob Port Today at 9:21 a.m.
    Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate, campaigns in Fairhope, Ala., on Tuesday night, Dec. 5, 2017. Moore's race against Democratic candidate Doug Jones has become a closely watched referendum on the Republican Party leadership in Washington, the credibility of the national news media and the country’s tolerance for political spectacle. (Emily Kask/The New York Times) Copyright 2017 New York Times

    In an editorial today the Grand Forks Herald uses the word “dilemma” to describe the situation Republicans face in the Alabama Senate Race.

    It’s a right race, to be settled by voters on Tuesday, and currently the average of the public opinion pollsshows Roy Moore winning over Democrat Doug Jones despite a myriad of thoroughly reported and entirely credible accusations about past sexual misconduct, much of it with girls under the age of 18.

    “If Jones does win, the Republicans’ slim advantage [in the Senate] will be even slimmer,” the Herald writes. “And if Moore wins, he very likely will face an ethics investigation. Democrats obviously will be against him, and his presence could possibly create a divide in the Republican Party. And for Republicans, that is a dilemma.”

    Continue reading here.

    Explore related topics:opinioncolumnsrob portRoy MoorePolitics
    Advertisement
    randomness