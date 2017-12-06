It’s a right race, to be settled by voters on Tuesday, and currently the average of the public opinion pollsshows Roy Moore winning over Democrat Doug Jones despite a myriad of thoroughly reported and entirely credible accusations about past sexual misconduct, much of it with girls under the age of 18.

“If Jones does win, the Republicans’ slim advantage [in the Senate] will be even slimmer,” the Herald writes. “And if Moore wins, he very likely will face an ethics investigation. Democrats obviously will be against him, and his presence could possibly create a divide in the Republican Party. And for Republicans, that is a dilemma.”

