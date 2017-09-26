Now the man is demanding an investigation into an alleged incident of political pressure which took place nearly a year and a half ago.

To hear Hagerott tell it, a cabal of politicos is out to get him, and it all stems from his refusal to terminate or otherwise discipline former Gov. Ed Schafer.

Schafer, in June of 2016, was acting as the interim president of the University of North Dakota. He endorsed Doug Burgum in the heated NDGOP gubernatorial primary, and that upset some supporters of Burgum's opponent Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Hagerott says Stenehjem supporters put pressure on him to sanction Schafer for the endorsement, their argument being that it's inappropriate for a university president to enter into partisan politics.

I personally didn't see anything wrong with Schafer's endorsement, and if lawmakers attempted to use their political influence (including their control over the higher education budget) to push Hagerott into condemning that endorsement then shame on them.

But the timing of Hagerott's pique is awfully convenient.

He wants an investigation long after he was allegedly pressured, and only after he came under fire for terminating former Vice Chancellor Lisa Feldner in what some have described as a budgeting maneuver allowing him to boost the salary of a Naval acquaintance he hired.

Why didn't Hagerott ask for a review of this alleged political pressure contemporaneous to when it happened? That would have been before the 2017 legislative session where lawmakers could have engaged in this alleged retribution.

Hagerott is also under fire for an internal NDUS report from 2016 which quotes members of his staff saying that he behaves inappropriately. That he loses his temper and slams books and doors. That he curses at staff, and treats men differently than he treats women.

Those are serious charges, particularly the one alleging gender bias, but Hagerott says those accusations were all politically motivated. That they stem, again, from his refusal to take action against Schafer for the Burgum endorsement.

Unfortunately for Hagerott's narrative, we have documentation that his job performance issues predate that incident.

An email sent in April of 2016 from a NDUS staffer to State Board of Higher Education President Kathy Neset describes a "mentoring" session with Hagerott during which he was told he "must treat your staff with respect."

He also had to be told to refrain from "referring to their age, gender, marital status, health, weight, political affiliation or personal life" in his conversations with them.

This was two months before Schafer endorsed Burgum.

While Hagerott's charges are serious, they seem motivated more as a defensive maneuver than any genuine desire to reveal political chicanery.