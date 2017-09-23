Feldner was a 20-year veteran of the university system and well-liked by many. Her abrupt termination — NDUS insiders have told me it wasn't at all expected with the decision being made unilaterally by the Chancellor — for allegedly making "derogatory comments" to staff caused an unflattering internal report about Hagerott to surface.

The report quoted NDUS staff as saying that Hagerott behaved erratically, often seemed lost in going about his duties, used inappropriate language and treated men differently than he did women.

Some think Hagerott fired Feldner to make room in the NDUS budget to hire an acquaintance of his from the Navy.

Phillip Wisecup was hired as a temporary employee, allowing the chancellor to bypass the search process required by policy. Yet according to emails obtained through open records requests, Hagerott has said that this allegedly temporary employee has agreed to accept a lower salary until additional funds can be found.

With Feldner's departure, I would imagine that additional funds are now available, but why give a temporary employee a raise? Why would someone of Wisecup's stature — he was an Admiral in the Navy — move to North Dakota from Ohio for a temporary gig? His position will be up for review next year, at which point he could be made a permanent employee.

"It's pretty obvious that Dr. Feldner, who's had 20 plus years of dedicated service to the state, was fired in part because the Chancellor needed budget money to hire his Navy buddy," state Rep. Roscoe Streyle, a Republican from Minot, told me.

I can say, after having spoken to numerous lawmakers and policymakers, that Streyle's attitude isn't at all uncommon.

But zooming out from this particular bit of unpleasantness a bit, we have to ask why there continues to be turmoil in the university system?

The answer is that the university system has too little accountability to our elected leaders.

The university president's answer to the chancellor, and the chancellor answers to the State Board of Higher Education, and the board answers to, well, nobody really. They're appointed by the governor, sure, but the governor cannot remove them from office.

Once they're in, they're in. Which means the board has no reason, really, to hold anyone accountable, and that lack of accountability permeates the system as a whole.

Yet someone has to be in charge. The buck has to stop with someone who is elected of the people.

This is usually where the university types start crowing about inserting dirty old "politics" into academia.

Give me a break. Is there anywhere in North Dakota where politics are more consistent venal and vicious than in the university system?

The only difference between the academics and the politicians is that the latter actually have to stand for election.