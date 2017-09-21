I like the pumpkin spice flavor just fine, but I've never been one to go out of my way for it. However, I found a dessert that ups the ante. Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler with Spiced Rum Caramel is pumpkin spice gone mad.

I based the recipe on one found on Lauren's Latest, but I tweaked it a bit to add a little more spice, by way of actual spices (nutmeg, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice) and spiced rum. (I love that Captain Morgan fella.)

The result is a cobbler full of flavor and, because you pour the water and rum on the batter before baking, it actually makes its own spiced rum caramel sauce while it's in the oven. Yum. Watch the video to see how it's made.

I recommend topping the cobbler with homemade (and super easy) salted caramel ice cream I found at the site, Stress Baking. I still had some in my freezer from when I made it to accompany my apple pie cookies — another delicious fall dessert.

All in all, this cobbler is a great fall dessert and one that might just bump pumpkin pie off my Thanksgiving table.

Pumpkin Pecan Cobbler with Spiced Rum Caramel

Serves 8

Ingredients:

Cobbler:

1 cup + 3 tablespoons all purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon cloves

½ cup pumpkin puree

¼ cup milk

¼ cup melted butter, or vegetable oil

1½ teaspoons vanilla

Topping:

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup chopped pecans*

½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1¼ cups very hot water

Optional: ¼ cup spiced rum (If you don't use it, add another ¼ cup of hot water)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a medium-sized bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar and spices. Set aside.

In a smaller bowl, stir pumpkin, milk, melted butter and vanilla together to combine. Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients and mix to create a thick batter. Pour into a small, 8-inch casserole dish with high sides.

In a separate bowl, stir sugar, brown sugar, pecans and pumpkin pie spice together. Spread over the top of the batter evenly. Pour hot water and spiced rum over the entire thing. Don't stir. Bake for 40 minutes or once the middle is set. (Be sure to place on a baking sheet in case it bubbles over.) Cool 5 to 10 minutes before serving. Serve with more pecans and vanilla ice cream.

Recipe altered from Lauren's Latest