Parenting pro tips from a sort-of expert

Half of parenting is just marketing.

That protein bar or granola bar or other healthy snack is NOT a healthy snack. Tell your toddler it's a "cookie bar." Then they will eat as many of them as you'll let them. Likewise, if, like me, you have a kid who needs to drink a nutrition shake, tell them it's candy milk and they're only allowed to drink them on special occasions. Then you'll have no problems getting them to drink two a day.

Other examples: Flouride treatments at the dentist are "magic paint" to make teeth strong. Putting away laundry gives you big muscles. If you keep your room clean, sometimes Pizza Hut will randomly deliver to your house.

Let them watch YouTube.

I'm not sure why kids like watching videos of other kids playing with toys so much, but it's very, very popular. It's a great way to have a moment to yourself when you need it - whether to make dinner or pee in peace or to talk to another grownup for five minutes. (Related pro tip: When your child starts responding to your requests with "Put it in the comments section — and don't forget to like and subscribe!" you may have let them watch too much YouTube. Whoops.)

A quiet child is a bad child.

I have migraines, so all I want most days is some peace and quiet. The problem with this is that when you have a young child, if you also have peace and quiet, you've either sent them to day care or they are in a different room destroying everything you own. It's usually the second one.

Don't leave your Halloween stuff out.

Your toddler will come running out of the bathroom covered in fake blood, screaming at the top of her lungs and you will learn what a heart attack feels like.

They learn everything. Especially stuff you don't want them to.

My daughter came home from day care one day and told me about how another kid had told her that her clothes were "boy clothes" because they had superheroes on them. "That's bullshit," I said to my husband. A week later, guess who gets a note from day care that their daughter had told another kid "that's bullshit"? Yeah, it was me.

Kids are great at offering motivation.

My daughter loves giving pep talks, especially to things that don't answer her back. YouTube pauses to buffer and she spends the whole time going, "You can do it, video. You can do it!" And she'll be mad at me when she's older for sharing this, but I recently heard her on the toilet going, "Come on, poopie. You can get out of there! I believe in you!"

Give up on dressing them the way you want.

I had a very clear idea of how I wanted my daughter to dress. And it did not involve dresses, because many are a pain to wash and because they seem to cost more than shirts (and items in the girls section already cost more than the items in the boys section). Enter Callie, who has decided she wants to live in dresses. I fought the good fight for as long as I could, but I've decided that at a certain point, my opinion doesn't matter. I bought her the dresses she wants. That meant the budget didn't go as far and I'll be doing laundry more often, but it's her body, so I guess she wins that one.

Little kids are scary when they threaten you.

When Bruno Mars sings "Uptown Funk," it sounds peppy and fun. When your child says they're going to "uptown funk you up," it sounds quite menacing.

Don't listen to anyone's advice.

We're pretty much all idiots at this. Yes, some people will have things to say that are helpful to you, but no one knows your kids or your journey better than you do. Take from others what information is helpful and continue to do the best you can. There's no magic number of hours that makes any of us the "expert" in this. The best we can do is just try to do better than we did the day before.

Alicia Strnad Hoalcraft is hub manager for Forum Design Center. She lives in Moorhead with her husband and their daughter, Calliope. She can be reached at astrnad@forumcomm.com. Follow her daughter on Twitter @lilmisscalliope.