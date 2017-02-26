The first in a series of 24 flyby, lander and sample-return missions, dubbed the Luna Program, began with the Jan. 2, 1959, launch of Luna 1, a flyby mission and ended with Luna 24, sample return mission in August 1976. During Luna 1's flight to the moon, it obtained new information about Earth's Van Allen radiation belts, discovered that the moon had no magnetic field and that the sun's "breath," aka the solar wind, streamed through interplanetary space.

Luna 3, launched on Oct. 4, 1959, took and transmitted the first pictures ever taken of the unseen lunar farside. They showed a much more rugged landscape with few of the dark patches, called lunar seas, that make the distinctive face of the man in the moon on the familiar nearside. Later missions landed on the the surface and deployed rovers to explore and gather moon rocks and dust that were then launched from the moon and returned to Earth. All by machine — no human rock pickers as with the Apollo program.

The then-Soviet state launched three sample return missions between September 1970 and August 1976: Luna 16, 20 and 24. In each case, a drill was used to chew into the lunar regolith, the name given to the gritty lunar soil, and gather small rocks and dust in a tube. The sample was then placed in a small capsule and launched to Earth.

The first of the three sampling attempts gathered 3.5 ounces from a landing site in the Sea of Fertility; the second, 1 ounce from a different site in the same sea and the third, a sample of 6 ounces from the Sea of Crisis. All arrived safely back on Earth and were retrieved for study.

Two of the Luna missions carried rovers — Lunokhod 1 and 2 — that trundled across the dusty terrain in 1970-71 and 1973, respectively. Lunokhod 1's controllers drove the robot an astonishing 6.5 miles and transmitted more than 20,000 TV pictures including 200 panoramas. During its 10½ months of operation, it also conducted more than 500 lunar soil tests. Lunokhod 2 operated for about 4 months, covered 23 miles of terrain including hilly upland areas and winding lunar crevasses called rills, and sent back 86 panoramic images and more than 80,000 TV pictures.

By all accounts, the Luna program was highly successful. Like the manned Apollo program, landers, rovers and equipment left their marks and presence on the moon's surface. You may have already seen photos taken from low orbit by LRO of each of the six Apollo landing sites that show descent modules, shiny reflections from equipment, rover tracks and even the winding paths made by the astronauts.

LRO has also photographed some of the Luna landers, rovers and their beautifully preserved tracks, all of which will be nicely preserved for countless thousands of years. It's fun to look back and see where we've been, and where we may be returning to very soon. Yes, it appears that the Trump administration has drawn up new priorities for NASA including a return to the moon in as little as three years! Read more about those plans at " target="_blank">theatln.tc/2mdtnPR.