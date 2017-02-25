Port: Officers handled #NoDAPL protests with honor, dignity

Whether it was a barrage of social media messages, or reporters inundated with press releases, the results can't be argued with. The impression most across the nation have received of the protest activity here in North Dakota, thanks to credulous and sometimes even outright sympathetic reporters, is one of jackbooted "militarized" police officers beating peaceful political dissidents and denying them their civil rights.

If you buy that, there's a terror attack in Bowling Green I'd like to tell you about.

The protesters sowed anarchy, set fires, threw bombs, all while calling it prayerful, non-violent resistance.

Now the movement has fizzled.

Even as the pipeline company finalizes construction a mile or so away, the last of the activists are being moved out of the Oceti Sakowin camp as I write this. A place which is, after months of playing host to thousands, a midden heap of trash and human waste "filthier than any landfill in North Dakota," one state official told me.

Good riddance.

But as we (hopefully) close the door on this ugly chapter of state history, we should pause for a moment to give some credit where it's due.

The real story, the one we can only hope will make it to the history books, is one of political extremism. Of activists unafraid to use violence and vandalism to advance their cause. Of an organized effort to besmirch the honor of our law enforcement personnel and overwhelm our criminal justice system, all for the sake of inhibiting the production of an energy product, oil, we all use every day.

The real heroes of the story are the men and women of law enforcement who stoically stood at the front lines of this political conflagration and conducted themselves with honor and professionalism.

The protesters regularly sought to bait law enforcement into altercations which could be recorded and fed into the #NoDAPL media machine. Minority officers I've spoken to — including some Native American and Hispanic officers — told me of having racial epithets hurled at them even as protest organizers suggested the cops themselves were racist.

Protesters threw rocks and molotov cocktails at these officers. They fired metal lug nuts at them with slingshots. They tried to set propane-fueled bombs as booby traps. They verbally abused these officers, at length, and the only response allowed the cops was to stand there and take it.

These officers were abused in media reports as well, forced to read and watch statements from #NoDAPL activists that amounted to fairy tales about police abuse and misconduct.

Many in the press failed to fact check the wild claims made against law enforcement. Reality, it must be said, often makes for boring headlines.

It was not the job of these officers to take a side in the political debate over the pipeline, though they were accused of doing so. In my many conversations with the folks on the ground not once did any of them mention to me what their politics are or even how they feel about the pipeline.

They did their jobs and did them well.

They'll never get the credit they deserve. The reality of the performance runs contrary to too many political narratives. But if the thanks of this humble observer is worth anything, they have it.

I hope they have yours, too.