My sister, Carolyn, had been caring for Mom until two years ago, but then Carolyn had a sudden heart attack and died. She was only 43.

Mom then came to live with us. Mom had COPD and heart disease. My husband has always been a rock of support and love and my two kids have handled Mom's death well. They are trying to help me even though they, too, are grieving their aunt and their grandma.

I'm the one who is a mess. I miss my mom more than I ever thought possible. My grief seems to be more consuming than that of other caregivers who've lost a parent. I'm not sure what to do with my overwhelming feelings. I'm not even sure what I'm asking for except that I need guidance. — SC

Dear SC: I'm so sorry for your double loss. It's likely that you've never had time to properly grieve the sudden death of your sister since you had to step into the caregiver role during what must have been a chaotic time. Now, with the death of your mom, your life has changed dramatically and you are faced with grieving two deaths.

No one can write a prescription for grief recovery but steps can be taken. One of the first things that I'd suggest is that you develop a list focusing on what your sister's life meant to you and how her death has affected your own life.

Then write a separate list focusing on what your mom's life has meant to you and how losing her has affected your life. Keep those lists handy in order to remind yourself that these loved ones are never completely gone. The legacy of a life lived is not erased by death.

Losing your sister at such a young age must have brought home, on some level, the fact that even you and your husband are vulnerable. That's a wake-up call for many people in middle-age.

In addition, there's something powerful about losing one's parents, even if they are older and the deaths are natural. The feeling of being cut adrift from the generation ahead of you can catch people by surprise. You've suddenly become the older generation. Both of these situations can bring intense emotions.

I'd encourage you to seek help from your spiritual leader or a professional grief counselor. You may want to do both since you'll probably receive different types of guidance from each.

In a way, you've been abandoned twice. Once when your sister died, leaving the responsibility of caring for your mom entirely to you, and then again by the loss of your mom. You have a lot to work through.

You are fortunate to have a supportive husband to help you. Show your appreciation, but don't put the full burden for getting you through this double grief on him. That could, eventually, strain your marriage. His loving support and some counseling from professionals should help you get back on track more quickly.

Once you've practiced the type of self-care that you need, you will be able to emotionally return to a deeper appreciation of your own life.

